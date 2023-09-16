Citation issued for motorist after passing school bus with flashing red lights in Hadley

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hadley Police issue citation to motorist after passing school bus with flashing red lights on Friday.

According to the Hadley Police Department, a motorist was cited after the individual passed a school bus with their red stop lights were activated when it was picking up children from school.

Parents were able to take a video of the incident and captured the license plate of the vehicle and called the police department.

After police received several reports from concerned parents along with video evidence, they issued the following citation:

  • Fail to Stop for a School Bus ($255.00)
  • Passing in a No Passing Zone ($105.00)

