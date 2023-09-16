CT rental car avoids police during pursuit from I-91 in Greenfield to Northampton

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An investigation is underway following a vehicle pursuit from I-91 in Greenfield to Northampton on Thursday.

According to Massachusetts State Police, at around 8:57 a.m. a Shelburne Falls Barracks trooper tried to stop a vehicle with no front license plate on I-91 south in Greenfield.

The vehicle was a 2014 Acura TL that had a Connecticut registration and it turned out to be a rented vehicle from Rush Hour Rental from the establishment in Waterbury, Connecticut.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop, and the trooper continued to pursue them along with Troop B headquarters taking charge of the situation.

When the vehicle reached mile marker 27 in Hatfield, several other troopers were posted ahead of the pursuit to put stop sticks across the road. As the suspect approached near the mile marker, they swerved to the left in order to avoid them.

This, causing the suspect to keep driving across the grass median in the area and then entering to the northbound side of the road, going south.

Following the change of direction, troopers decided to immediately cancel the pursuit.

Officials said the suspected vehicle continued to drive the wrong way until they exited the highway at the 28 mile marker while continuing on Route 5 south in Northampton.

Northampton Police has been made aware of the vehicle’s description.

Massachusetts State Police will continue to conduct a follow up investigation with Connecticut State Police, Waterbury Police, and the Rush Hour Rental Company.

