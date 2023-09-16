Gov. Healey lifts state of emergency, Hurricane Lee downgraded to post tropical storm

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Healey has announced she lifted the state of emergency that was connected to the severe weather and heavy flooding.

According to a release from Governor Healey’s office, the state of emergency status that was declared on September 12 through 15 has been lifted now that Hurricane Lee is considered as a post tropical storm.

In a statement she said, “We’re relieved that the impacts of Hurricane Lee have been minimal across Massachusetts and grateful for the public safety officials who have been responding to and preparing for severe weather and flooding throughout the week,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Flooding devastated several of our communities this week and we will continue to support them as they move into the recovery phase. We thank the people of Massachusetts for their preparation and resiliency.”

