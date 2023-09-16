Greenfield Woman arrested carrying multiple firearms in a trash bag

Ms. Sulewski had two shotguns and two military K-bar knives that were wrapped in a black trash bag.(Holyoke Police Department)
By Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, members of the Holyoke Police Narcotics Unit along with the Western Mass. FBI gang task force received a tip that an older female wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and a hat was on High St. and appeared to be carrying some rifles in a trash bag.

Detectives located a female matching the description provided, on Essex St. just below High St.

The female was later identified as 58-year-old Sheri Sulewski of Greenfield.

Detectives investigated further and found Ms. Sulewski had two shotguns and two military K-bar knives that were wrapped in a black trash bag.

Ms.Sulewski did not possess a license to carry or an FID and was subsequently placed under arrest.

The firearms and knives were not reported stolen at the time of this article.

