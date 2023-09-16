Greenfield Woman arrested carrying multiple firearms in a trash bag

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, members of the Holyoke Police Narcotics Unit along with the Western Mass. FBI gang task force received a tip that an older female wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and a hat was on High St. and appeared to be carrying some rifles in a trash bag.

Detectives located a female matching the description provided, on Essex St. just below High St.

The female was later identified as 58-year-old Sheri Sulewski of Greenfield.

Detectives investigated further and found Ms. Sulewski had two shotguns and two military K-bar knives that were wrapped in a black trash bag.

Ms.Sulewski did not possess a license to carry or an FID and was subsequently placed under arrest.

The firearms and knives were not reported stolen at the time of this article.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.