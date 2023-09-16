Jafet Robles honored in Springfield with Flag raising ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield community activist Jafet Robles was found shot to death in Szot Park in Chicopee on September 11, 2017.

His murder remains unsolved.

On Friday family, and friends, as well as city and state officials, gathered to dedicate a flag raising in his memory, and also mark the celebrations of the Springfield Puerto Rican Day parade on Sunday, and Hispanic Heritage Month.

Janet’s mother, Noemi Arguinzoni Jimenez, tells Western Mass News that she’s thankful her son’s work in the community is being remembered in this way.

“I’m honored and humbled by it, because of the work that he did, I don’t think he even realized the seed that he was planting. And so, when I come here, I do cry because I miss him and because I’m amazed at the work that my son was doing that none of us were aware of,” said Jimenez.

A feeling shared by state senator Adam Gomez, a close friend of Jafet.

“Jafet and I were kind of like two peas in a pod. It warms my heart that I will be able to look at him every day because I have a picture of him. It centers me and makes sure to keep me focused on what I was set to do and what the voters wanted me to do. That was to champion the issues that are important for our community.” said Gomez.

During Friday’s ceremony, the community action group Jafet worked closely with, Neighbor 2 Neighbor, who also honored Letizia Soriano. someone who never met him, but who carries on his advocacy work.

“This means a lot. Jafet – I would have loved to meet him. I keep hearing that he would have done the same thing I did. I can’t thank him enough. I can’t thank the whole group enough. I’m just blessed. I’m just blessed,” said Soriano.

Roble’s case is actively under investigation by the Massachusetts state police detective unit assigned to the Hampden da’s office and the Chicopee police department.

We asked James Leydon, the communications director for the Hampden’s District Attorney’s office if any new developments could help solve the case.

In a statement, he says in part:

“Investigators do believe someone knows something that will aid in bringing justice for Mr. Robles, his family, and the community at large. We continue to implore anyone who may have any information on Mr. Roble’s murder to call the Massachusetts state police detective unit at 413-505-5993.”

In the meantime, Janet’s family is not losing hope.

“I just, I hope that we’ll get answers and that we will get some closure. I want it for myself, to be honest. but I also want it for his children,” said Jimenez.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.