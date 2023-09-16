John Fogarty opens the Big E concert series

John Fogerty, founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, said in press release he is looking...
John Fogerty, founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, said in press release he is looking forward to touring and is excited for new ideas with a renewed interest in his music.(John Fogerty)
By Ty Coney, Tyler Beraldi and Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E launched its first night with a bang, welcoming legendary singer, and songwriter John Fogarty to kick off the weekend.

The former frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, drawing fans from across New England.

While many came to hear some of their favorite songs, others came for more personal reasons, highlighting the impact of a musician like Fogerty.

“John Fogarty was actually my mother’s favorite artist. shes seen him in the past, she unfortunately since passed away so we got the siblings here tonight, were looking to have a great time celebrating in memory of our mother,” said one concertgoer.

Other Fogarty fans tell us, history is what brought them to the fairgrounds tonight.

“I’ve been a huge CCR fan my whole life and I couldn’t miss this opportunity and I wouldn’t miss this for the world what a great musician and a tribute to his legacy,” said one fan.

John Fogarty is one of several headliners at this year’s Big E, including Third Eye Blind, Zedd, and Jose Feliciano.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was around 9 p.m. on September 3 when Springfield Police were called to Le Souk Hookah...
Large fight at Le Souk Hookah Lounge leads to investigation into security at lounge
A 36-inch water main broke in a wooded area off of St. James Avenue in Springfield on September...
Springfield’s mayor declares state of emergency following massive water main break
Western Mass News is getting you answers after viewers reached out with concerns about the...
Fun-Z Trampoline Park in Westfield to reopen after temporary closure
Wind and clouds from Lee linger Saturday, then sunshine returns Sunday!
Lee to Bring Breezy, Cloudy, Cool Conditions to Start the Weekend
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: DM Renaissance development, pet vaccine event, can drive
The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying this...
Police looking for publics help finding shoplifting suspect in West Springfield
Ms. Sulewski had two shotguns and two military K-bar knives that were wrapped in a black trash...
Greenfield Woman arrested carrying multiple firearms in a trash bag
Life of Springfield leader Jafet Robles celebrated at annual raising of Puerto Rican flag in...
Jafet Robles honored in Springfield with Flag raising ceremony