John Fogarty opens the Big E concert series

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E launched its first night with a bang, welcoming legendary singer, and songwriter John Fogarty to kick off the weekend.

The former frontman of Creedence Clearwater Revival, drawing fans from across New England.

While many came to hear some of their favorite songs, others came for more personal reasons, highlighting the impact of a musician like Fogerty.

“John Fogarty was actually my mother’s favorite artist. shes seen him in the past, she unfortunately since passed away so we got the siblings here tonight, were looking to have a great time celebrating in memory of our mother,” said one concertgoer.

Other Fogarty fans tell us, history is what brought them to the fairgrounds tonight.

“I’ve been a huge CCR fan my whole life and I couldn’t miss this opportunity and I wouldn’t miss this for the world what a great musician and a tribute to his legacy,” said one fan.

John Fogarty is one of several headliners at this year’s Big E, including Third Eye Blind, Zedd, and Jose Feliciano.

