New York man charged, after police seize 12 stolen debit cards at Longmeadow traffic stop

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New York man is being charged after police seized 12 debit cards in his possession during a Longmeadow traffic stop.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, at around 4:27 p.m. officers were at the scene of Berkshire Bank for reports of an individual using fraudulent cards at an ATM.

Dispatchers were able to get a clear description of the suspect and the vehicle that was used to flee. Later, Officer Byrne saw the vehicle on Longmeadow Street driving southbound, he conducted a traffic stop and officers were able arrest the operator on probable cause.

Officials revealed the driver was identified as Jacques Guirand of Bay Shore, New York who was charged with the following:

Identity Fraud

Receiving Stolen Property

Larceny of over $1,200 by single scheme

Credit/ Debit card fraud

Following the traffic stop, police seized 12 debit cards that did not belong to Guirand and $3,710 in cash along with receipts from recent bank withdrawals that was in connection with some of the stolen debit cards.

Authorities confirmed there will most likely be additional charges that will be filed in Longmeadow and other jurisdictions at a later date.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.