Police looking for publics help finding shoplifting suspect in West Springfield

The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying this individual who is involved in a shoplifting that occurred in West Springfield on July 23, and August 30, 2023.(West Springfield Police Department)
By Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying this individual who is involved in a shoplifting that occurred in West Springfield on July 23, and August 30, 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Latino at (413) 263-3210 ext.244 or text-a-tip by texting solve plus message to 274637 on your cell phone.

Anonymous tips are accepted.

