Police search for suspect following incident at Walmart in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police seek the public’s help in locating a suspect after an incident at a Walmart in Ware.

According to the Ware Police Department, at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Walmart Asset Protection attempted to a stop a male suspect.

When others tried to approach, the individual brandished a knife at one of the managers before leaving the story on foot.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the suspect, you are asked to contact the Ware Police Department at 413-967-3571 or send an email to waretipline@townofware.com

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.