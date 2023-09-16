Silver Alert issued for missing Warren man, last seen in Monson

WARREN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing Warren man who was last seen in Monson.

According to the Warren Police Department, 82-year-old Gary Lyons who was last seen leaving the area of Palmer Road in Monson.

Lyons is 6 foot tall, with gray hair, brown eyes, bushy eyebrows and glasses. He last seen wearing a black t-shirt and older light blue jeans along with a new ornamental belt buckle made out of brushed brass and leather.

Officials said Lyons was seen driving a black 2018 Toyota Camry, and that he usually visits the following places:

Cumberland Farms in Brimfield

Applebee’s in Sturbridge

Grand Trunk Train in Brimfield

Deer Isle Maine

If you or anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 413-436-9595.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.