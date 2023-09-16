Silver Alert issued for missing Warren man, last seen in Monson

A silver alert has been issued for a missing Warren man who was last seen in Monson.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WARREN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing Warren man who was last seen in Monson.

According to the Warren Police Department, 82-year-old Gary Lyons who was last seen leaving the area of Palmer Road in Monson.

Lyons is 6 foot tall, with gray hair, brown eyes, bushy eyebrows and glasses. He last seen wearing a black t-shirt and older light blue jeans along with a new ornamental belt buckle made out of brushed brass and leather.

Officials said Lyons was seen driving a black 2018 Toyota Camry, and that he usually visits the following places:

  • Cumberland Farms in Brimfield
  • Applebee’s in Sturbridge
  • Grand Trunk Train in Brimfield
  • Deer Isle Maine

If you or anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Warren Police Department at 413-436-9595.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

