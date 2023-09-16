Town by Town: DM Renaissance development, pet vaccine event, can drive

Western Mass News Town by Town
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke.

A special groundbreaking ceremony for DM Renaissance development was held Friday in Springfield.

The company’s newest project is located on State Street.

The development was made possible by Mayor Domenic Sarno, who awarded DM Renaissance Development with ARPA funding.

The project will bring a long-vacant building back to life and turn it into much-needed supportive housing.

The event took place at 10 Friday morning.

A pet vaccine clinic was held today at Teddy Bear Pools in Chicopee.

The clinic offers free parvovirus vaccinations for dogs.

The event was part of Second Chance Animal Service’s ongoing commitment-- to ensure the health and well-being of pets within Western Mass.

The Holyoke library is collecting food donations, to help support Margaret’s pantry.

Anyone can drop off donations now through the end of September.

All non-perishable food donations are welcome.

The pantry is currently in need of canned soup, canned veggies, kids snacks, pancake and muffin mix.

