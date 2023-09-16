Winemaker dies while trying to save colleague who fainted in wine vat

A winemaker died in Italy while trying to save a colleague who fainted in a wine vat.
A winemaker died in Italy while trying to save a colleague who fainted in a wine vat.(VIGILI DEL FUOCO via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A winemaker reportedly died in northern Italy on Thursday while trying to save his colleague who had passed out in a wine vat.

It happened at a winery in the city of Treviso.

Authorities say the man’s co-worker had fainted from carbon monoxide fumes while doing maintenance work.

They were working in a processing tank that had just been emptied of wine when fumes from the fermentation process overwhelmed them.

Neither of them had breathing apparatuses or safety harnesses.

A local trade union official is pushing for more action to prevent workplace deaths.

The official cited a recent plea by Italian President Sergio Mattarella to beef up training following a series of workplace accidents.

Those situations included a man who died when cheese rounds fell on him earlier this summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was around 9 p.m. on September 3 when Springfield Police were called to Le Souk Hookah...
Large fight at Le Souk Hookah Lounge leads to investigation into security at lounge
A 36-inch water main broke in a wooded area off of St. James Avenue in Springfield on September...
Springfield’s mayor declares state of emergency following massive water main break
Western Mass News is getting you answers after viewers reached out with concerns about the...
Fun-Z Trampoline Park in Westfield to reopen after temporary closure
Wind and clouds from Lee linger Saturday, then sunshine returns Sunday!
Lee to Bring Breezy, Cloudy, Cool Conditions to Start the Weekend
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump,...
Prosecutors seek narrow gag order on Trump in DC elections case after ‘inflammatory’ public comments
John Fogerty, founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, said in press release he is looking...
John Fogarty opens the Big E concert series
Suspended Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, center, stands with his attorneys Tony...
Texas Senate begins deliberations at Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: DM Renaissance development, pet vaccine event, can drive