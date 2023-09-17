3 displaced, following working fire on Eloise Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Eloise Street for a working fire on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of an emerging fire in the area of Eloise Street.

Officials said three people have been displaced and they are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No reported injuries.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are investigating the cause of the fire.

