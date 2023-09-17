The Big E is now in Full swing on Day 2

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday was the second day of Big E season.

On Saturday, thousands of folks crowded the fairgrounds for a good time. Including seasoned fairgoers:

“I came here from school. Actually, I go to school in Boston, but my roommates wanted to come,” said Carolyn Connery.

Collin Laedke tells us his annual family trip is celebratory.

“It’s been a family tradition ever since I was a kid probably 3-4 years come here every single year for my mom’s birthday,” said Laedke.

Besides food and a trip down the giant slide, many we spoke with say they were looking forward to strolling down the avenue of states, and seeing what each building has to offer.

“A big variety of things you have your normal stands everywhere but when you go to the statehouses, you get a little bit of each state different foods different beers different crafts local vendors it’s definitely a staple,” said Laedke.

Over 86 thousand people attended this year’s opening day-- so we asked people to predict Saturday’s crowds.

“Probably over 100 thousand I know last year’s numbers were astronomical, so I definitely think we’re at over 100,000,” said Laedke.

Despite high guesses-- we’re told traffic issues were once again limited.

“I got off in Palmer (Saturday). It had me reroute off Palmer instead of Ludlow, which is where I usually get off but I think it had something to do with the traffic for the big e but getting here wasn’t that bad actually. I was in traffic for maybe 5 minutes,” said Connery.

Western Mass News will be at the fair tomorrow. Be sure to stop by our booth to say hello, we would love to see you.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.