Bondsville boil water order affecting areas in Belchertown

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bondsville officials announced a boil water order on Saturday that continues to affect towns in Hampshire County.

Authorities said the water district is under a boil water until further notice and said the Belchertown streets that are affected are Clover Hill Road, Depot Street, Franklin Street, River Street, parts of South Street and Bardwell.

In a press release from the Bondsville Fire and Water District reads in part quote:

“As of 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 16th, DEP issued a Boil Water Order for the Bondsville Water District. This order is continued on September 17th.”

Officials go on to say...

“We will not have further updates until Wednesday, September 20th. The Water District will continue to monitor, flush, and test daily until the water tests are within the guidelines of the DEP, in which time they will let us know when we can lift the order.”

If you or anyone has any concerns about the boil water order, you are asked to contact the Bondsville Water District at 413-284-1627.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.