A brawl breaks out outside of Midway on Day one of the Big E

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - A viewer sent a video to our newsroom of a brawl that broke out at the Big E Friday.

Local police report one man took on 3 or four other men just before police arrived on the scene to break up the fight.

We contacted West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance to see if they knew anything about the incident. He tells us in part quote:

“As officers arrived at the scene, the active fighting was over and all the parties involved were walking away. Officers did locate several of the men involved in the fight, including the victim. He was completely uncooperative with the officers at the scene and refused to provide his name or positive ID. He did not appear to have any serious injuries. All parties involved were escorted to a gate and off the big e property.”

