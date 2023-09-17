Griffin’s Friends Children’s Cancer Fund hosts first-ever ‘Color for the Kids’ walk

The event started Saturday morning around 11 a.m. at Agawam High School.
By Morgan Briggs, Photojournalist: Matt White and Ty Coney
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Agawam, Griffin’s Friends Children’s Cancer Fund hosted its first-ever ‘Color for the Kids’ walk.

Western Mass News spoke to Laura Wray-Ramos -- the girl’s varsity soccer coach about her involvement with the charity.

She told us how incredible it was to watch the community come together for Saturday’s event.

“I’ve been with Griffins Friends since ‘98, and I’ve seen firsthand what Griffin’s Friends does for the local community, and kids and families while they’re undergoing treatment I think it’s pretty incredible that the whole community of Agawam has come out to help with donations, so it’s really a nice feeling to have the community come out and support such a nice charity,” said Wray-Ramos.

All proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser will go towards local families who have a child receiving cancer care at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

