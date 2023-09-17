Ludlow Boys and Girls Club holds annual ‘Day for Kids’ event.

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ludlow Boys and Girls Club threw their annual ‘Day for Kids’ event.

It took place from 12 to 3 p.m. and was free and open to all families.

Western Mass News spoke to Josue Irizarry, CEO and president of the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club, who told us what makes this event stand out to him.

“This event is a great opportunity to meet the community, have a fun time with the community, and for the community to learn about the boys and girls club,” said Irizarry.

Saturday’s activities also included a bounce obstacle course, music, giveaways, games, and tie-dying.

