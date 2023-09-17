Ludlow Boys and Girls Club holds annual ‘Day for Kids’ event.

It took place from 12 to 3 p.m. and was free and open to all families.
By Photojournalist: Matt White, Morgan Briggs and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Ludlow Boys and Girls Club threw their annual ‘Day for Kids’ event.

Western Mass News spoke to Josue Irizarry, CEO and president of the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club, who told us what makes this event stand out to him.

“This event is a great opportunity to meet the community, have a fun time with the community, and for the community to learn about the boys and girls club,” said Irizarry.

Saturday’s activities also included a bounce obstacle course, music, giveaways, games, and tie-dying.

