Nathan Bills Bar and Restaurant holds 10th anniversary celebration

The party kicked off around 5:30 p.m.
By Morgan Briggs, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant celebrated their anniversary Saturday, along with a half-way to Saint Patrick’s Day celebration.

The party kicked off around 5:30 p.m.

Western Mass News spoke to the co-owner of the bar, Joseph Sullivan, about Saturday’s festivities.

“We always do a halfway to Saint Patrick’s Day Party, we have the tinkers playing out on the patio right now. So we tied it together because it coincides with the 10-year anniversary of us being open. We just have family and friends here, the house is packed,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan also told us how important the neighborhood is in keeping their business open -- thanking the community for their continued support.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
A Holyoke man is facing charges in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on...
Greenfield man charged in connection with January 6 attack on the Capitol
It was around 9 p.m. on September 3 when Springfield Police were called to Le Souk Hookah...
Large fight at Le Souk Hookah Lounge leads to investigation into security at lounge
Lee Makes its Closest Pass to New England Today, Bringing Clouds & Wind to Western Mass
Gradual Clearing Tonight. Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures to Close out the Weekend
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

The event started Saturday morning around 11 a.m. at Agawam High School.
Griffin’s Friends Children’s Cancer Fund hosts first-ever ‘Color for the Kids’ walk
On Saturday, thousands of folks crowded the fairgrounds for a good time.
The Big E is now in Full swing on Day 2
It took place from 12 to 3 p.m. and was free and open to all families.
Ludlow Boys and Girls Club holds annual ‘Day for Kids’ event.
Local police report one man took on 3 or four other men just before police arrived on the scene...
A brawl breaks out outside of Midway on Day one of the Big E