Nathan Bills Bar and Restaurant holds 10th anniversary celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant celebrated their anniversary Saturday, along with a half-way to Saint Patrick’s Day celebration.

The party kicked off around 5:30 p.m.

Western Mass News spoke to the co-owner of the bar, Joseph Sullivan, about Saturday’s festivities.

“We always do a halfway to Saint Patrick’s Day Party, we have the tinkers playing out on the patio right now. So we tied it together because it coincides with the 10-year anniversary of us being open. We just have family and friends here, the house is packed,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan also told us how important the neighborhood is in keeping their business open -- thanking the community for their continued support.

