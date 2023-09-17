Sarno awards a student and professor with Ubora and Ahadi awards

The event took place Saturday, around 6:15 p.m. at the Lyman and Merrie Wood Museum of Springfield History.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Saturday in Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the annual Ubora and Ahadi award ceremony.

Sarno honored Lisa J. Green, professor of linguistics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst with the 2023 Ubora Award.

He also presented Catherine Thompson, a student at Springfield Central High School, with the Ahadi Youth Award.

Both of these awards are given to black leaders from greater Springfield who show commitment to community service, education, science, humanities, and the arts.

