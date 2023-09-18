2 dogs euthanized after women attacked in North Carolina, police say

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two women were seriously injured in a dog attack Monday morning in northeast Charlotte, police said.

The attack happened shortly after 9 a.m. near apartments in the area of Mallard Glen Drive and Mallard Highlands Drive in University City, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The owner of the two Cane Corso mix dogs was walking the animals on a leash when they escaped from her and ran out of sight, officers said.

A woman was then attacked by the escaped dogs, according to the CMPD. Another woman tried to intervene and was also attacked.

The two women were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. The dogs were surrendered to Animal Care and Control and were euthanized, according to the CMPD.

Both animals did not have current rabies vaccinations and were sent to the state laboratory for rabies testing, officers said.

The investigation into the attack is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local police report one man took on 3 or four other men just before police arrived on the scene...
Brawl breaks out outside Midway on day one of the Big E
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield.
Motorcyclist dead following weekend crash in Springfield
We saw officers securing the area and what appeared to be a damaged silver Mercedes-Benz.
Car accident on Hancock Street in Springfield leads to death of woman

Latest News

One man and one woman are both dead after separate accidents in Hancock Street over the weekend.
2 people killed in separate accidents on Hancock Street in Springfield
Governor Maura Healey has signed an executive order banning the purchase of single-use plastic...
Governor Healey bans state agencies from purchasing single-use plastic bottles
FILE - Officers escort Richard Allen out of the Carroll County courthouse following a hearing,...
Attorneys for man charged with killing 2 teenage Indiana girls argue they died in ritual sacrifice
Melvin Emde was arrested after Sheriff Greg Champagne says he faked his own drowning to evade...
Missing kayaker found alive after faking his own death to avoid child rape charges, sheriff says