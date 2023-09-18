2 people killed in separate accidents on Hancock Street in Springfield

By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One man and one woman are both dead after separate accidents in Hancock Street over the weekend. A man died in a motorcycle crash, while a woman lost her life after being struck by two cars. Both incidents happened within a day-and-a-half from each other on Hancock Street.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God!’ You know, rest in peace. That’s a horrible way for anybody to go,” said John Vivenzio of Springfield.

Vivenzio lives steps away from the area where the woman was struck by the cars on Sunday. He told us he is now worried about possible safety issues for other pedestrians and even those driving down Hancock Street.

“That light wasn’t on. I don’t remember the last time that light was ever on, so it was dark that way and with these lights that do come on, it’s not that bright as it is,” Vivenzio added. “People speed around here all the time. I mean, I’m out here, even during the day, and I’ll start whistling ‘Slow down!’ We’ve had dogs killed out here and stuff. You know, it’s crazy for speeding. People just don’t do it and I don’t know what we can do to stop it ‘cause it just keeps happening.”

We shared these concerns with Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, who told Western Mass News that these are rare accidents and that there isn’t a history of issues on Hancock Street.

“Based on the video that our investigators received, they said for this time of night and the lighting that is there, you know, it was definitely lit enough and well lit, compared to some of the other streets in the area,” Walsh said. “The pedestrian, there was no crosswalk there where the pedestrian was, but she was standing in the middle of the street. The drivers, if they are paying attention and if they are looking, especially that first driver, should be able to see that person, that pedestrian standing there, and that is avoidable.”

Both incidents that happened over the weekend are under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.

Walsh told us that if residents have other concerns about proper lighting or speed limits, they should contact the Springfield Department of Public Works.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local police report one man took on 3 or four other men just before police arrived on the scene...
Brawl breaks out outside Midway on day one of the Big E
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield.
Motorcyclist dead following weekend crash in Springfield
We saw officers securing the area and what appeared to be a damaged silver Mercedes-Benz.
Car accident on Hancock Street in Springfield leads to death of woman

Latest News

Governor Maura Healey has signed an executive order banning the purchase of single-use plastic...
Governor Healey bans state agencies from purchasing single-use plastic bottles
A cold front kicks out rain late tonight and high pressure will bring a few days of pleasant...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Human to Human organization fundraiser, student services relocation, immersive exhibit opening
Two Springfield men were arrested following a thorough investigation with local law...
Joint operation of police agencies leads to arrest of 2 Springfield men, bayonet seized