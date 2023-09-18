2 people killed in separate accidents on Hancock Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One man and one woman are both dead after separate accidents in Hancock Street over the weekend. A man died in a motorcycle crash, while a woman lost her life after being struck by two cars. Both incidents happened within a day-and-a-half from each other on Hancock Street.

“I was just like, ‘Oh my God!’ You know, rest in peace. That’s a horrible way for anybody to go,” said John Vivenzio of Springfield.

Vivenzio lives steps away from the area where the woman was struck by the cars on Sunday. He told us he is now worried about possible safety issues for other pedestrians and even those driving down Hancock Street.

“That light wasn’t on. I don’t remember the last time that light was ever on, so it was dark that way and with these lights that do come on, it’s not that bright as it is,” Vivenzio added. “People speed around here all the time. I mean, I’m out here, even during the day, and I’ll start whistling ‘Slow down!’ We’ve had dogs killed out here and stuff. You know, it’s crazy for speeding. People just don’t do it and I don’t know what we can do to stop it ‘cause it just keeps happening.”

We shared these concerns with Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, who told Western Mass News that these are rare accidents and that there isn’t a history of issues on Hancock Street.

“Based on the video that our investigators received, they said for this time of night and the lighting that is there, you know, it was definitely lit enough and well lit, compared to some of the other streets in the area,” Walsh said. “The pedestrian, there was no crosswalk there where the pedestrian was, but she was standing in the middle of the street. The drivers, if they are paying attention and if they are looking, especially that first driver, should be able to see that person, that pedestrian standing there, and that is avoidable.”

Both incidents that happened over the weekend are under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.

Walsh told us that if residents have other concerns about proper lighting or speed limits, they should contact the Springfield Department of Public Works.

