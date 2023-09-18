Car accident on Hancock Street in Springfield leads to death of woman

We saw officers securing the area and what appeared to be a damaged silver Mercedes-Benz.
We saw officers securing the area and what appeared to be a damaged silver Mercedes-Benz.(MGN)
By Morgan Briggs, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield police are currently responding to an active scene on Hancock Street.

Western Mass News crews first arrived just after 8:30 p.m.

We saw officers securing the area and what appeared to be a damaged silver Mercedes-Benz.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh delivered this statement on X it reads:

Around 7:50pm officers responded to the 300 block of Hancock St. for a crash involving a pedestrian. The adult female victim was struck by 2 vehicles & succumbed to her injuries on scene. 1 driver remained on scene, a 2nd driver fled. The SPD Traffic Unit is investigating

Ryan Walsh - Springfield Public Information Officer

We’ll continue to bring you the latest updates on this scene as it enters our newsroom.

