Annual Puerto Rican parade held in Springfield

Marchers and drivers decked out in red, white, and blue made their way to downtown.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Matt White and Ty Coney
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The streets of Springfield were filled with celebration for the annual Springfield Puerto Rican parade.

“Me being Puerto Rican it’s nice seeing them all come out, be together,” said Abdial Maldoando.

Marchers and drivers decked out in red, white, and blue made their way to downtown.

As flags waved in the breeze to Latin American music, Emma Patterson shared why she volunteered with her students.

“As a Spanish teacher,  part of my job is to kind of spread that culture to my students, and really make them have an appreciation for it and so it’s really great to have that opportunity here in our own city,” said Patterson.

The parade’s goals including community empowerment and heritage celebration felt throughout the event.

“It was a really great opportunity to kind of like get out in the multicultural community in Springfield,” said Patterson.

Celebrations continued into the afternoon with a vibrant bombazo filled with music and food.

