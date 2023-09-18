Chicopee couple seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A married couple from Chicopee have been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Hadley on Sunday.

The Hadley Police Department reports they were crossing the street from Maple Valley Creamery in the area of 100 Mill Valley Road when they were hit. The couple are described as being both in their 70s.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon at 4:43 p.m. and we’re told the driver did stay on scene.

“Several witnesses on scene provided written statements to investigating officers, and it is believed that the driver may have been distracted at the time of the crash,” the Hadley Police Department reported.

The driver has been identified as a 27-year-old man from Chicopee.

“Following an initial investigation of the crash, it was determined the vehicle was traveling East on Mill Valley Road and struck the 2 pedestrians as they were crossing the street from Maple Valley Creamery,” police explained.

The married couple were both transported to Baystate Medical Center.

The Hadley Police, Hadley Fire and Action Ambulance responded to the scene.

The MA State Police, Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and the Amherst Police Department also assisted in this incident.

No word yet if the driver will face any charges or citations.

Police have not released the names of the couple or the driver at this time.

