Crews battle tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in West Springfield

Crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike in West Springfield...
Crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike in West Springfield overnight.(West Springfield Fire)
By Liam Murphy and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike in West Springfield overnight.

In photos shared to social media by the West Springfield Fire Department, a trailer could be completely engulfed in flames.

Officials said the fire was near mile-marker 44 on the westbound side of the highway and lanes were closed while crews worked to put out the fire.

The lanes have since reopened and no injuries were reported.

