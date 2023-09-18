Crews battle tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a tractor-trailer fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike in West Springfield overnight.

In photos shared to social media by the West Springfield Fire Department, a trailer could be completely engulfed in flames.

Officials said the fire was near mile-marker 44 on the westbound side of the highway and lanes were closed while crews worked to put out the fire.

The lanes have since reopened and no injuries were reported.

