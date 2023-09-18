Fairgoers react to viral video of brawl on Big E’s opening night

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a video that showed a group of people fighting at The Big E went viral. The incident was caught on camera and it is now raising security concerns for fairgoers.

West Springfield Police report that during The Big E’s opening day on Friday night, one man got into a fight with three or four other people near a vendor’s tent. The video showed the group of people taking one man to the ground and repeatedly kicking and punching him.

We showed the video to people at the fair on Monday. They shared with Western Mass News what they thought about the violent footage.

LEARN MORE: Brawl breaks out outside Midway on day one of the Big E

“Wow, that’s just wrong...It must be the bad blood that’s coming out of the surrounding areas and dispersing throughout...It’s definitely shocking, but it’s not uncommon place,” said one fairgoer.

We checked out The Big E’s website to see what security measures they take to prevent violence like this from happening. The website indicated that:

No weapons are allowed on the grounds.

Metal detectors are in use at every entrance gate to the fairgrounds

Bags are subject to search at gates.

Security staff is comprised of Big E security personnel and the West Springfield Police Department

Security office is available 24 hours a day

West Springfield Police reported that, after the fight ended, several people involved in the fight were identified and escorted off The Big E fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.