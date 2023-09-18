Governor Healey bans state agencies from purchasing single-use plastic bottles

By Robin Stockler and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Maura Healey has signed an executive order banning the purchase of single-use plastic bottles by state agencies.

Healey took to social media and said, “Plastics are one of the biggest threats to our oceans. In government, we can chart a better path forward, and Massachusetts is proud to lead the way.”

She went on and said...

“Massachusetts can’t do this alone — our natural world recognizes no political divisions, and neither should our work to protect it. Working together, we can protect our oceans, our people, and our future.”

The order goes will now go into effect immediately.

The governor also directed the state to set “biodiversity conservation goals” for 2030, 2040 and 2050.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

