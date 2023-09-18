Greenfield woman arrested in Holyoke with guns, knives in trash bag

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Greenfield woman was arrested over the weekend for carrying guns and knives around in a trash bag in Holyoke.

Detectives reportedly found 58-year-old Sheri Sulewski on Essex Street, near High Street, in possession of two shot guns and two military K-Bar knives wraped up in a black trash bag.

She didn’t have a license to carry or an FID card and the guns and knives were not reported stolen at the time.

