Greenfield woman arrested in Holyoke with guns, knives in trash bag
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Greenfield woman was arrested over the weekend for carrying guns and knives around in a trash bag in Holyoke.
Detectives reportedly found 58-year-old Sheri Sulewski on Essex Street, near High Street, in possession of two shot guns and two military K-Bar knives wraped up in a black trash bag.
She didn’t have a license to carry or an FID card and the guns and knives were not reported stolen at the time.
