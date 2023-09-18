Help us collect Coats for Kids!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - You can make a difference! Help us and the Salvation Army collect Coats for Kids.

Bring gently used kids’ jackets, hats, scarves, and gloves down to our studios on Liberty Street weekdays between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from October 2 through October 31.

You can CLICK HERE for more information from the Salvation Army

