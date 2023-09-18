Joint operation of police agencies leads to arrest of 2 Springfield men, bayonet seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two Springfield men were arrested following a thorough investigation with local law enforcements and State Police, seizing a large quantity of drugs and weapons.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the result of the arrests came after a continued investigation of drug trafficking in the areas of Springfield all the way to Vermont that has been conducted by the Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team along with police on the local and federal level.

Following the investigation, they revealed two Springfield residents were arrested without any incident near Wilcox Street in Springfield.

Officials witnessed that 36-year-old Micah Varela was carrying two loaded firearm and a massive quantity of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine.

Also, 36-year-old Roberto Santa was detained for possessing a loaded firearm along with cocaine.

After both residents were arrested, authorities conducted a search warrant of their apartment and located four more firearms and more narcotics. One of the weapons that was seized was a rifle with a bayonet attached.

Varela and Santa are facing the following charges:

Trafficking in cocaine, 200 grams or more

Trafficking in methamphetamine of 36 to 100 grams

Carrying a firearm without a license, two counts

Carrying a loaded firearm, two counts

Felon in possession of a firearm, two counts

But Varela is facing an additional charge for violation of a firearm surrender order on two counts

