Lit to perform at The Big E’s Court of Honor stage

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E announced Monday the addition of another musical performance for the final Friday of the fair.

The rock band Lit will take the Court of Honor stage on Friday, September 29.

They’re best known for their hit single “My Own Worst Enemy” and their latest single “Tastes Like Gold.”

The show is free with admission to The Big E and will begin at 7 p.m.

