Ludlow Police looking for missing man

Brandon Beaudoin
Brandon Beaudoin(Ludlow Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Ludlow are looking for your help in locating a missing man.

They said that 25-year-old Brandon Beaudoin, who is autistic, was last seen around 7 p.m. Sunday in the downtown area of town.

Beaudoin was last seen wearing a plaid hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and white sneakers. It’s possible he may also have a Patriots scarf around his waist as a belt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305.

