Motorcyclist dead following weekend crash in Springfield
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Walnut and Hancock Streets around 3:45 a.m. Saturday for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, an adult male, reportedly struck a pole at a high rate of speed and died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.
