Motorcyclist dead following weekend crash in Springfield

One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield.
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield.(MGN)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Walnut and Hancock Streets around 3:45 a.m. Saturday for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, reportedly struck a pole at a high rate of speed and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.

