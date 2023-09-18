Motorcyclist dead following weekend crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Walnut and Hancock Streets around 3:45 a.m. Saturday for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, an adult male, reportedly struck a pole at a high rate of speed and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.

