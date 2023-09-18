Officials: 2 juveniles arrested after investigation of vehicle pursuit, possession of loaded firearm

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several police departments searched for suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit, resulting in the arrest of two juveniles in Monson.

According to the Monson Police Department, officers received reports of a Connecticut vehicle that was involved in an earlier pursuit in the Massachusetts turnpike after being notified by Massachusetts State Police and the Palmer Police Department.

Police in Palmer were able to deploy tire deflation services and witnessed the vehicle was then abandoned on the property of Monson Developmental Center.

Following the discovery, authorities searched the area after receiving a tip from a resident about a suspicious person about an individual pacing back in forth in front of their home while talking on the phone.

The description that the caller provided matched the person they were looking for during the search.

Several officers were on scene to talk to the individual to see if they were arranging about leaving to go out of town. After a brief conversation with the suspect, they suddenly fled and officers chased him on foot before detaining them.

Once the suspect was located by police they decided to follow the steps of the way the suspect was going and witnessed multiple rounds of ammunition to be thrown along his route.

Authorities continued their search on Sunday with the help of K-9 unit and they discovered a handgun along with the suspect’s shoes.

Officers said he didn’t any intention of losing his firearm, but it mistakenly fell after stepping onto a steep embarkment.

Officials revealed the suspect to be a 17-year-old who is charged with the following:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of ammunition without an FID

Trespassing

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Additional charges could be filed after more information from an ongoing investigation of the incident.

Police also said the juvenile was already facing several opening gun and ammunition possession charges in Worcester County when he was 15-year-old.

Investigators determined the 17-year-old was not connected to the vehicle pursuit that was later abandoned at the Monson Developmental Center.

After the juvenile was placed in custody shortly after Mass. State and Palmer Police arrested the individual of the person involved in the pursuit on Hospital Road who had the keys of the vehicle in his pocket.

