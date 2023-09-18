Rain Exits Tonight, Lovely Stretch Starts Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Flood Watches continue for central and eastern Hampden County through 2am…

Rain continues this evening and may be heavy at times early as low pressure moves off the South coast and a cold front pushes eastward. Once the front moves through western Mass, rain tapers off and wind shifts to the west-northwest, which will start drying things out. Cool overnight with clearing skies and patchy fog. Early morning lows will range in the middle to upper 50s with a breeze.

Any early fog burns off and we see a mix of sun and clouds throughout Tuesday morning. High pressure will build in from the West, which will bring in a much drier air mass and help produce some gusty breezes out of the west-northwest as low pressure continues moving away. Highs climb into the 60s for the Berkshires with lingering clouds and low 70s for the valley with more sunshine.

High pressure dominates our weather for the remainder of the week, giving us a very pleasant fall-like feel for the final days of the summer season! Sunny days and seasonable temperatures in the lower to middle 70s are on tap Wednesday to Friday with Friday likely the warmest day. At night, clear skies and light to calm wind will allow for big drops in temperature. Some spots may get into the lower 40s and others mid-40s with river valley fog.

Our next weather-maker is looking possible for this weekend, but as of today, rain would hold off until Sunday. A disturbance off the Florida coast will need to be monitored this week for possible tropical development, but whether or not it becomes a tropical system, it will have tropical moisture with it. As of today, clouds would increase Saturday and rain would arrive either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. A soaking rain would be possible along with a bump in humidity.

