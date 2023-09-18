Registration now open for 2023 Bright Nights 5k

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Registration for the 18th annual Bright Nights 5k in Springfield opened up to the public on Monday.

As of midnight, it was fair game for runners to sign-up for one of the coveted 500 spots in the race.

Registered runners will participate in a one-of-a-kind 5k through Brights Nights at Forest Park’s holiday light displays.

Interested runners can head over the brightnights.org for more information.

The race will be held on Monday, November 27.

