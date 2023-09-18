Registration now open for 2023 Bright Nights 5k

Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, MA
Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, MA(Western Mass News)
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Registration for the 18th annual Bright Nights 5k in Springfield opened up to the public on Monday.

As of midnight, it was fair game for runners to sign-up for one of the coveted 500 spots in the race.

Registered runners will participate in a one-of-a-kind 5k through Brights Nights at Forest Park’s holiday light displays.

Interested runners can head over the brightnights.org for more information.

The race will be held on Monday, November 27.

