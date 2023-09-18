Registrations for 2023 Bright Nights 5k sell out

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Bright Nights 5k road race is officially sold out.

Registration opened Monday at midnight and closed in under 20 hours with 500 runners signed up.

Over 170 runners had already registered by 12:15 a.m. Monday morning.

The Spirit of Springfield said the first runner registered from Plainfield, while the final runner was closer to home: from Palmer.

If you missed out, you can still sign up for the 5k’s wait list on brightnights.org.

The road race is set to kick off Monday, November 27.

