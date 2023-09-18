Registrations for 2023 Bright Nights 5k sell out

Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, MA
Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, MA(Western Mass News)
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Bright Nights 5k road race is officially sold out.

Registration opened Monday at midnight and closed in under 20 hours with 500 runners signed up.

Over 170 runners had already registered by 12:15 a.m. Monday morning.

The Spirit of Springfield said the first runner registered from Plainfield, while the final runner was closer to home: from Palmer.

If you missed out, you can still sign up for the 5k’s wait list on brightnights.org.

The road race is set to kick off Monday, November 27.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local police report one man took on 3 or four other men just before police arrived on the scene...
Brawl breaks out outside Midway on day one of the Big E
Couple from Chicopee seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hadley
Chicopee couple seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hadley
Brandin Beaudoin
Ludlow Police locate missing man
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield.
Motorcyclist dead following weekend crash in Springfield

Latest News

Police in Chicopee seek the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old.
Chicopee Police look for missing 13-year-old
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Willie Ross School unveils audiology services, car seat installation event
After a summer of submissions, the local Hyundai dealer’s ‘Salute to Heroes’ initiative came to...
Hyundai Salute to Heroes honors Chicopee woman with new Tucson
Mosquitoes caught a surveillance trap placed in one Louisville ZIP Code have tested positive...
Getting Answers: Concerns rise over growing cases of West Nile virus, EEE in Mass.
While it is still the start of the school year for many high school seniors in our area, many...
Springfield high schoolers get answers on college application process