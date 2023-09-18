WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Over in Westfield, Saint Mary’s High School celebrated its 125th year of being open.

They invited the community to a celebratory mass with Bishop William Byrne.

It took place this morning at 10 a.m.

The event was followed by breakfast at the High School.

All proceeds from today’s fundraiser will benefit the school’s tuition assistance fund.

