Town by Town: Human to Human organization fundraiser, student services relocation, immersive exhibit opening

By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to South Hadley, Springfield and Holyoke.

The Episcopal diocese held their first fundraiser for the “Human to Human” organization.

The fundraiser was a golf tournament, held at the ledges golf course in South Hadley.

Reverend Douglas Fisher, the current bishop of western Massachusetts, also took part in Monday’s tournament.

The event included a lunch for all guests.

Student assignment services has temporarily moved to a new location in Springfield.

Starting on Monday, the office will be located on Homer Street at the former Homer Street School.

During this time, the student assignment services permanent location on School Street will be under renovation.

S.A.S will be located on Homer Street until the winter season.

Lastly, a new immersive exhibit opened in Holyoke.

The new exhibit is called “A Reliquary of Blackness Chapter Two: A Legacy of Hope.”

Inside, visitors will find a diverse collection of photographs, newspaper clippings, poems, and more, showcasing the vibrant tapestry of Holyoke’s black heritage.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local police report one man took on 3 or four other men just before police arrived on the scene...
Brawl breaks out outside Midway on day one of the Big E
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield.
Motorcyclist dead following weekend crash in Springfield
We saw officers securing the area and what appeared to be a damaged silver Mercedes-Benz.
Car accident on Hancock Street in Springfield leads to death of woman

Latest News

One man and one woman are both dead after separate accidents in Hancock Street over the weekend.
2 people killed in separate accidents on Hancock Street in Springfield
Governor Maura Healey has signed an executive order banning the purchase of single-use plastic...
Governor Healey bans state agencies from purchasing single-use plastic bottles
A cold front kicks out rain late tonight and high pressure will bring a few days of pleasant...
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Two Springfield men were arrested following a thorough investigation with local law...
Joint operation of police agencies leads to arrest of 2 Springfield men, bayonet seized