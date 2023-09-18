Town by Town: Human to Human organization fundraiser, student services relocation, immersive exhibit opening

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to South Hadley, Springfield and Holyoke.

The Episcopal diocese held their first fundraiser for the “Human to Human” organization.

The fundraiser was a golf tournament, held at the ledges golf course in South Hadley.

Reverend Douglas Fisher, the current bishop of western Massachusetts, also took part in Monday’s tournament.

The event included a lunch for all guests.

Student assignment services has temporarily moved to a new location in Springfield.

Starting on Monday, the office will be located on Homer Street at the former Homer Street School.

During this time, the student assignment services permanent location on School Street will be under renovation.

S.A.S will be located on Homer Street until the winter season.

Lastly, a new immersive exhibit opened in Holyoke.

The new exhibit is called “A Reliquary of Blackness Chapter Two: A Legacy of Hope.”

Inside, visitors will find a diverse collection of photographs, newspaper clippings, poems, and more, showcasing the vibrant tapestry of Holyoke’s black heritage.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.