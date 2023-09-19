2 hospitalized after car crashes, ends up in ditch near I-90 in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people were sent to the hospital following a crash on Monday night near I-90 westbound in Ludlow.

The vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m.

According to Massachusetts State Police, they said the car ended up in a ditch on the side of the highway.

Both occupants suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.