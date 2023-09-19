Baystate Health announces historic $70 million fundraising goal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Baystate Health has recently announced an historic $70 million fundraising effort.

It’s the largest fundraising goal in the hospital’s history.

The fundraiser focuses on raising money in three key areas: capital needs, program support, and endowment development.

”There’s funding for a lot of new facilities, our new operating rooms and procedural suites here at Baystate Medical Center our center for nursing excellence some health and wellness centers,” said Mark Keroack, CEO of Baystate Health.

Keroack added that he hopes everyone will be able to contribute something to this historic fundraiser.

