Chicopee Police look for missing 13-year-old

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee seek the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, 13-year-old Zion Cedrez went missing from DuPont Middle School when he was not seen in class and cameras show he left the building at 9:45 a.m.

Officials said he was wearing a black hoodie along with black sweatpants.

If you or anyone has any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1740.

