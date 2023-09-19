Delays expected amid rollout of updated COVID-19 booster shot

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, approved a new COVID-19 booster shot for all Americans six months and older. The rollout of these vaccines started as soon as it was approved, but still, patients looking to get it may be experiencing delays or even cancellations in their appointments.

“COVID-19 is on the rise and so, the guidance hasn’t changed. Wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

As we get closer to fall and winter, the CDC is recommending a new COVID-19 booster shot for all who qualify and are six months or older, especially as vaccination rates drop. Data from the CDC showed that, in Massachusetts, only 32 percent of the population has been keeping up to date with all vaccines and boosters to fight against COVID-19. Those across western Massachusetts looking to get the vaccine can start to make appointments at their pharmacy of preference. Delivery delays, on the other hand, may be causing longer wait times.

“Currently, we do not have the latest booster shot. It has not been given to the Department of Public Health for the state to supply us. Also, many pharmacies do not have a supply yet,” Caulton-Harris explained.

That’s the case for Ajay Desai, pharmacy manager of West Springfield Pharmacy and Wellness.

“Here at the pharmacy, we’ll be getting them anywhere between [September] 22 and [September] 29,” Desai said.

Desai told Western Mass News that the process of getting the vaccines ready for patients can be lengthy, but he’s trying to work quickly to avoid any more unnecessary delays.

“We work with McKesson. They are the one of the largest, if not the largest, wholesalers in the country for pharmaceuticals, so we can get them pretty quickly, usually overnight, depending on availability, so if the demand increases, we are able to address the demand,” Desai added.

In bigger brand pharmacies, like CVS, appointments and vaccines available depend on supply. CVS Pharmacy spokesperson Amy Thibault told Western Mass News in a statement, in part:

“We’re receiving updated COVID-19 vaccines on a rolling basis and the majority of our locations are able to honor scheduled appointments. However, due to delivery delays to select stores, some appointments may be rescheduled.”

Caulton-Harris also told us that once the Massachusetts Department of Public Health notifies her of when the vaccines will be available, a distribution plan will quickly follow.

