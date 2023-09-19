Delays expected amid rollout of updated COVID-19 booster shot

By Daniel Santiago, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, approved a new COVID-19 booster shot for all Americans six months and older. The rollout of these vaccines started as soon as it was approved, but still, patients looking to get it may be experiencing delays or even cancellations in their appointments.

“COVID-19 is on the rise and so, the guidance hasn’t changed. Wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands,” said Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris.

As we get closer to fall and winter, the CDC is recommending a new COVID-19 booster shot for all who qualify and are six months or older, especially as vaccination rates drop. Data from the CDC showed that, in Massachusetts, only 32 percent of the population has been keeping up to date with all vaccines and boosters to fight against COVID-19. Those across western Massachusetts looking to get the vaccine can start to make appointments at their pharmacy of preference. Delivery delays, on the other hand, may be causing longer wait times.

“Currently, we do not have the latest booster shot. It has not been given to the Department of Public Health for the state to supply us. Also, many pharmacies do not have a supply yet,” Caulton-Harris explained.

That’s the case for Ajay Desai, pharmacy manager of West Springfield Pharmacy and Wellness.

“Here at the pharmacy, we’ll be getting them anywhere between [September] 22 and [September] 29,” Desai said.

Desai told Western Mass News that the process of getting the vaccines ready for patients can be lengthy, but he’s trying to work quickly to avoid any more unnecessary delays.

“We work with McKesson. They are the one of the largest, if not the largest, wholesalers in the country for pharmaceuticals, so we can get them pretty quickly, usually overnight, depending on availability, so if the demand increases, we are able to address the demand,” Desai added.

In bigger brand pharmacies, like CVS, appointments and vaccines available depend on supply. CVS Pharmacy spokesperson Amy Thibault told Western Mass News in a statement, in part:

“We’re receiving updated COVID-19 vaccines on a rolling basis and the majority of our locations are able to honor scheduled appointments. However, due to delivery delays to select stores, some appointments may be rescheduled.”

Caulton-Harris also told us that once the Massachusetts Department of Public Health notifies her of when the vaccines will be available, a distribution plan will quickly follow.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local police report one man took on 3 or four other men just before police arrived on the scene...
Brawl breaks out outside Midway on day one of the Big E
Couple from Chicopee seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hadley
Chicopee couple seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hadley
Brandin Beaudoin
Ludlow Police locate missing man
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield.
Motorcyclist dead following weekend crash in Springfield

Latest News

Police in Chicopee seek the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old.
Chicopee Police look for missing 13-year-old
Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Willie Ross School unveils audiology services, car seat installation event
After a summer of submissions, the local Hyundai dealer’s ‘Salute to Heroes’ initiative came to...
Hyundai Salute to Heroes honors Chicopee woman with new Tucson
Mosquitoes caught a surveillance trap placed in one Louisville ZIP Code have tested positive...
Getting Answers: Concerns rise over growing cases of West Nile virus, EEE in Mass.
While it is still the start of the school year for many high school seniors in our area, many...
Springfield high schoolers get answers on college application process