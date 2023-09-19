Family displaced following Pittsfield house fire

A family is without a place to stay after a house fire in Pittsfield.
A family is without a place to stay after a house fire in Pittsfield.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Samantha Galicki
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A family is without a place to stay after a house fire in Pittsfield.

Just after 8 a.m. Monday, Pittsfield firefighters arrived at 565 West Housatonic Street and saw smoke pouring out of the roof of the house. Initial reports claimed that the occupants were not home, but two dogs were still inside.

According to Pittsfield Fire, the fire started in the kitchen and the dogs were found behind a closed door in an office. The dogs made it out safely and firefighters were able to knock down those flames, but major water and smoke damage was left in the house.

One firefighter was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with heat exhaustion, but is expected to be okay.

The fire remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Department.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local police report one man took on 3 or four other men just before police arrived on the scene...
Brawl breaks out outside Midway on day one of the Big E
Brandin Beaudoin
Ludlow Police locate missing man
Couple from Chicopee seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hadley
Chicopee couple seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hadley
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield.
Motorcyclist dead following weekend crash in Springfield

Latest News

Two people are facing charges after two separate gun-related incidents in Pittsfield over the...
Pittsfield Police arrest 2 suspects on gun-related charges
MGM Springfield will be hosting a community job fair on Tuesday night.
MGM Springfield set to host community job fair
Baystate Health has recently announced an historic $70 million fundraising effort.
Baystate Health announces historic $70 million fundraising goal
Police seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect following multiple incidents at Enfield...
Police search for suspect exposing himself to women at Enfield Square