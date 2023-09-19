Family displaced following Pittsfield house fire

PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A family is without a place to stay after a house fire in Pittsfield.

Just after 8 a.m. Monday, Pittsfield firefighters arrived at 565 West Housatonic Street and saw smoke pouring out of the roof of the house. Initial reports claimed that the occupants were not home, but two dogs were still inside.

According to Pittsfield Fire, the fire started in the kitchen and the dogs were found behind a closed door in an office. The dogs made it out safely and firefighters were able to knock down those flames, but major water and smoke damage was left in the house.

One firefighter was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with heat exhaustion, but is expected to be okay.

The fire remains under investigation by the Pittsfield Fire Department.

