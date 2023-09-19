Getting Answers: Concerns rise over growing cases of West Nile virus, EEE in Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Cases of eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile viruses have been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts, prompting officials to raise the risk level in some communities, across the state.

We spoke with Bob Russell at American Pest Solutions who told us he wouldn’t sound the alarm here in western Massachusetts just yet.

Across the state in Worcester County several cities and towns are at high or moderate risk for the mosquito borne virus known as eastern equine encephalitis or EEE.

Whereas over here in the western part of the state our risk level remains low or remote.

However, when it comes to West Nile virus, much of the state from east to west sits at a moderate risk level for contracting the virus.

Western Mass News spoke with entomologist Bob Russell of American Pest Solutions who told us with all the rain causing a bloom in mosquito populations many people across the state are becoming increasingly concerned over an outbreak of either West Nile virus or EEE.

“There’s no doubt the standing water that we have everywhere that never dried up this year has increased mosquito populations multiple times,” said Russell.

However, despite the increase in mosquito population, when it comes to these viruses, Russell doesn’t feel that the numbers are anything more than typical for this time of year.

“We get a few cases here and there throughout western Mass. and you know I haven’t seen anything excessive as far as this year goes,” explained Russell.

He also points out that positive cases of EEE and West Nile are starting to become more widely reported, which can also lead to a skew in data compared to years passed.

“So, cases that pop up that weren’t reported two years ago are being reported this year and that does make for more alarm,” noted Russell.

Now, Russell wants to remind everyone to take precautions like using inspect repellent and wearing long pants and sleeves when outside especially as the days become shorter, mosquitoes will start to come out earlier in the evening.

As the days get colder Russell said we will start to see less and less mosquitoes however it’s important to remember they can stay active all the way through November.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.