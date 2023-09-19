Great stretch of weather through the rest of the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Breezy conditions this afternoon will continue through sunset this evening, keeping patchy clouds and a few sprinkles around. As wind diminishes, clouds will gradually decrease and much of the night will end up with clear skies. Wind may not go completely calm overnight, but whether or not we have a breeze, it will get chilly. Overnight lows dip into the upper 40s for many in western Mass.

High pressure builds into New England Wednesday, which will allow for more sunshine and less wind. A top 10 weather day for September with highs in the lower 70s, sunny skies and a light northwesterly breeze.

A chilly night will follow a beautiful day and with clear skies and light to calm wind, temperatures may fall into the lower 40s in spots for Thursday morning!

Pleasant early fall conditions continue to wrap up the summer season with sunshine and highs in the 70s both Thursday and Friday. High clouds should start drifting into the area Friday, but we should still get good sunshine and comfortable humidity.

Weather this weekend remains in question as we continue to track a forming low pressure system off the Florida coast. This low will move northward and may bring a soaking rain, gusty breezes and higher humidity to southern New England over the weekend. There’s still a lot of uncertainty on timing of rain and amounts, so at this point, a period of rain to scattered showers are possible late Saturday into Sunday. Details on this forecast will come into better focus over the next few days.

