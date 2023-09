HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Holyoke are asking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 17-year-old Eva Marie Sicard has been missing since Tuesday, September 5.

Anyone with information is asked to call Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6900.

