Man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets

An Iowa man has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of nativity sets.
By KCRG Staff, Cole Krutzfield and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A man in Iowa has found a place in the Guinness World Records for the size of his nativity set collection.

Mike Zahs displayed his entire collection as part of the Tour of Homes event coordinated by the Washington Chamber of Commerce last December.

KCRG reports the collection of 2,539 scenes took six weeks to set up.

After setting up, Zahs and his friends submitted 19 videos, 102 photos, a 227-page listing of inventory, and 11 media articles covering the display. The group also answered a question sheet and provided two witness statements, all reviewed by the Guinness World Records.

Guinness describes the record as “the largest number of items of a single subject in a private, personal collection and [it] is measured by the number of unique items in the collection that meet [the criteria for the record].”

Zahs began collecting the scenes in the 1950s. The displays come from more than 100 different countries, the majority of them handcrafted.

Following review of the evidence submitted, Zahs is now the current record holder for the Largest Collection of Nativity Sets, with a record of 2,324 nativities. (Zahs has a collection of 2,539 nativity scenes, but some did not qualify for the record, as each was required to have Mary, Joseph, Jesus, and at least one angel, three wise men, shepherd, animal, star, or a stable.)

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local police report one man took on 3 or four other men just before police arrived on the scene...
Brawl breaks out outside Midway on day one of the Big E
Couple from Chicopee seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hadley
Chicopee couple seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Hadley
Brandin Beaudoin
Ludlow Police locate missing man
Colorado wildlife officers said they had to euthanize a sick bear in the Telluride area.
‘Horrific way to die’: Starving bear euthanized after intestines blocked with human trash
One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield.
Motorcyclist dead following weekend crash in Springfield

Latest News

FILE - Michigan State coach Mel Tucker walks the sideline during the second half of an NCAA...
Michigan State football coach Tucker says `other motives’ behind his firing for alleged misconduct
FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
Amazon plans to hire 250,000 workers for holiday season. Target says it will add nearly 100,000
It’s been one week since a large water main break impacted much of the city of Springfield and...
Repairs continue on water main break that impacted Springfield, neighboring communities
Officer Winston and the injured Barred Owl.
‘What a great and caring man’: Officer stops to help injured owl while on duty
Roth 401(k) vs. traditional 401(k): How to decide which is best for you
Roth 401(k) vs. traditional 401(k): How to decide which is best for you