MGM Springfield set to host community job fair
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield will be hosting a community job fair on Tuesday night.
The fair will take place at the Rebecca Johnson school in Springfield from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Applicants are invited to come and explore career opportunities available throughout the casino resort.
Those careers include hospitality, gaming, culinary arts, hotel, and security.
