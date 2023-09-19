MGM Springfield set to host community job fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield will be hosting a community job fair on Tuesday night.

The fair will take place at the Rebecca Johnson school in Springfield from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Applicants are invited to come and explore career opportunities available throughout the casino resort.

Those careers include hospitality, gaming, culinary arts, hotel, and security.

